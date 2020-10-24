The Indian Army shot down Pakistan Army quadcopter along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran sector on Saturday, October 24.
The Indian Army troops shot down the Pakistan Army quadcopter around 8 am along the Line of Control in the Keran sector.
The Pakistani quadcopter made by Chinese company DJI Mavic 2 Pro model was shot down while it was flying over Indian territory.
A quadcopter (DJI Mavic 2 Pro model) has been shot down today morning by #IndianArmy in Keran Sector, #Kupwara district along the Line of Control.#Kashmir @adgpi @NorthernComd_IA pic.twitter.com/SJJftiUaYT
— Chinar Corps - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) October 24, 2020