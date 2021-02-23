In a shocking incident, Pakistan's Maulana Salahuddin Ayubi, leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), and a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) married a 14-year-old girl from Chitral.

According to reports, Maulana Salahuddin Ayubi is in his late 50s. Dawn reported that the girl was a student of Government Girls High School, Jughoor, where her date of birth had been recorded as of October 28, 2006, which showed that she had not attained the age of marriage.

Despite Pakistan's law, which does not allow marriages of girls below the age of 16 and also recommends punishment for parents. According to Pak Observer, the lawmaker has only solemnized Nikkah with the girl while a proper marriage ceremony is yet to be held.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan remains tight-lipped

The incident of a politician marrying a teen went viral leaving several infuriated. So far, Prime Minister Imran Khan government has not taken any action and continues to remain tight-lipped about the incident.

As per local reports, the inquiry was started on the basis of a complaint registered by an NGO, Anjuman Dawat-o-Azeemat, working for the welfare of women in Chitral.

As per reports by the Dawn, the Chitral police station SHO Inspector Sajjad Ahmed confirmed receiving the application from the organisation and said a proper inquiry would be started as the girl's father was not present in Chitral.

He said a few days ago on the complaint of the organisation, the police had reached the girl's home, but her father had denied the girl's marriage and had even given an affidavit to this effect.