A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane with 91 passengers on board crashed in a residential area while landing at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on Friday. According to the sources, the plane crashed a minute before its landing.

The flight PK-303 from Lahore was about to land in Karachi when it crashed at the Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir. According to the Pakistani media report, the PIA aircraft which crashed was an A320 carrying close to 100 people with about 85 in the economy class and six in the business class.

The reports also state that the communication with the plane was cut off one minute before its landing. The flight took off from Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport and crashed in Model Colony, approximately 4 kilometers away from the airport.

Army, Rangers and Police units have arrived at the scene. As per the reports, an emergency has been declared at Jinnah Hospital.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited)