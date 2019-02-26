The Pakistan government and armed forces were trolled on social media after India carried out air strikes on Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist camps on Tuesday, February 26.
"Large number of JeM (Jaish-e-Mohammad) terrorists, trainers, senior commanders were eliminated in largest JeM camp in Balakot, which was led by Maulana Yusuf Azhar alias Ustad Ghauri, brother in law of Masood Azhar, the Chief of the Pakistani-based armed group," said Vijay Gokhale, the Indian Foreign Secretary.
According to reports, 12 Mirage 2000 jets took part in the operation that dropped 1,000 kg laser-guided bombs across the LoC. It comes two weeks after JeM terrorists attacked a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers.
Pakistan has downplayed the incident. "Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzaffarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage," Major General Asif Ghafoor, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the army, said in a tweet in Islamabad.
Soon after the air strike, social media users hailed the bravery of the IAF and mocked the Pakistan government and its armed forces. Check out funny reactions below:
