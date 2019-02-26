Reuters

The Pakistan government and armed forces were trolled on social media after India carried out air strikes on Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist camps on Tuesday, February 26.

"Large number of JeM (Jaish-e-Mohammad) terrorists, trainers, senior commanders were eliminated in largest JeM camp in Balakot, which was led by Maulana Yusuf Azhar alias Ustad Ghauri, brother in law of Masood Azhar, the Chief of the Pakistani-based armed group," said Vijay Gokhale, the Indian Foreign Secretary.

Read More: India strikes back LIVE updates

According to reports, 12 Mirage 2000 jets took part in the operation that dropped 1,000 kg laser-guided bombs across the LoC. It comes two weeks after JeM terrorists attacked a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers.

Pakistan has downplayed the incident. "Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzaffarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage," Major General Asif Ghafoor, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the army, said in a tweet in Islamabad.

Soon after the air strike, social media users hailed the bravery of the IAF and mocked the Pakistan government and its armed forces. Check out funny reactions below:

Sir Jadeja fan: Last time Pakistan said Surgical Strike didn't happen at all. This time they are admitting the fighter jets entered Pakistan and dropped the payload. Imagine the scale of damage they're trying to hide. #SurgicalStrike2 #Balakot #IndiaStrikesBack

TIIMES HOW: Just In : Pakistan PM Imran Khan and Army Major bans the game PUBG in Pakistan, says army men are busy playing PUBG games on smartphones rather than watching the Radars, if they were not playing PUBG last night, they could have countered the #Surgicalstrike2. #IndiaStrikesBack

Just In : There was no electricity supply at Pakistan Air Base from 1 AM and even after repeated complaints, it was not restores due to which the computers having Radars were switched off & hence they couldn't track the IAF.

- Geo News #Surgicalstrike2 #IndiaStrikesBack

Breaking News : Pakistan launches missiles from Karachi, misses it's target, hits Lahore Air Base. #Surgicalstrike2 #IndiaStrikesBack

Sumit M kadel: Indian forces must be ready, Pakistan can retaliate with deadly Tamaatars anytime soon . #IndiaStrikesBack #Surgicalstrike2

DR. GILL: Pakistan Army: Give us free hands

Imran Khan: Go ahead

Pakistan Army: Maaf kardo

#SurgicalStrike2

Rashmin: Pakistan should be extremely grateful to #indianairforce For bombing terrorists camps in Pakistan. Pakistan anyway says they are bigger victims of terror. Waiting for a Thank you message from @ImranKhanPTI #Balakot #Surgicalstrike2

Paresh Rawal fan: After this attack on Pakistan by #IndianAirforce.. somewhere in Bollywood many script writers, film makers have started working on a new film. And Pakistan have already started working on banning them. #SurgicalStrike2

Sheetal: We Indians believe in the concept of return gifts. Hope you liked the gift in return for what you gave us Pakistan.

#Surgicalstrike2 #IndianArmy