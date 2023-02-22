Bashir Ahmad Peer, one of India's most-wanted terrorists, was recently killed in Pakistan, and Syed Salahuddin, the leader of Hizbul Mujahideen and a US-designated global terrorist, was seen leading the funeral prayers. In a widely circulated video of Bashir Ahmad Peer's funeral, Syed Salahuddin can be seen being surrounded by Pakistani forces.

The funeral reportedly took place in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, in a safe area. Salahuddin can be heard pledging to destroy India in the viral video, while several Pakistani troops stand guard over him and the audience applauds.

The horrific footage was released a few months after Pakistan was taken off the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) "grey list" after more than four years. The international terrorism watchdog is still keeping an eye on the neighbouring nation. The fact that Syed Salahuddin, the most wanted terrorist in the world, is currently on Pakistani land proves that Pakistan gave FATF incorrect information regarding the 34 action plans that were handed to it to improve its capacity to combat terrorism.

Hizbul Mujahideen's Chief Syed Salahuddin led the funeral prayers for Hizbul Mujahideen leader Bashir Ahmad Peer alias Imtiaz Alam. He was allegedly threatened by TTP before his death.



In accordance with the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, India declared Bashir Ahmad Peer a terrorist on October 4, 2022 for his involvement in terrorism in the nation. According to reports, Bashir Ahmad was involved in recruiting terrorists and helping Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and other terrorist organisations with bases in Pakistan grow.

Bashir Ahmad Peer was in charge of providing logistics to Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, particularly for infiltration into Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, according to a notification released by the Union Home Ministry. He worked with additional terrorist organisations to carry out terrorist acts in Jammu and Kashmir.