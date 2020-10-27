In a faux pas, Pakistan's National Assembly seems to have forgotten that they do not have a French ambassador posted in Paris.

Pakistan's parliament passed a resolution urging the government to recall its envoy from Paris over the publication of images of the Prophet Mohammad in France, accusing President Emmanuel Macron of "hate-mongering" against Muslims.

But Pakistan last ambassador, Moin-ul-Haq, left France three months ago when he was transferred to China. So they basically do not have an envoy in the French capital as the office has not designated anyone as of yet.

It is surprising as Pakistan's Foreign Minister Qureshi was present at during the passage of the resolution in the National assembly and did not pass on the information about the same. Currently, Muhammad Amjad Aziz Qazi, who is deputy head of mission in the Paris embassy, is looking after the affairs of the mission being the senior-most diplomat in Paris.

What is happening in France?

The developments were the latest expression of anger in the Muslim world over France displaying images of the Prophet Mohammad that Muslims consider blasphemous.

The resolution expressed "serious concern at the highly disturbing statements and hate-mongering, especially by leaders like President Macron, justifying unlawful provocation and insult to the sentiments of more than a billion Muslims".

The resolution also urged the government to ask other Muslim countries to boycott French products.