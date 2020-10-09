Pakistan banned on Friday Chinese social media App TikTok for promoting immoral, objectionable content following the administration's failure to comply by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority's (PTA) suggestions to remove objectionable and inappropriate content.
Pakistan bans Chinese App TikTok for 'immoral, indecent content'
Pakistan banned Chinese social media App TikTok for promoting immoral, objectionable content following the administration's failure to comply by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority's (PTA) suggestions to remove inappropriate content.
Suggested Articles