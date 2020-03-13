Coronavirus has attacked the Pakistani Army with several Pakistani Army officers reporting sick due to the virus.

According to news24online.com, the soldiers and officers of the Pakistan Army have refused to go on duty to avoid the spread of coronavirus. According to reports, at least eight Pakistani Army officers, including three Lieutenant Colonels, two Colonels, two Brigadiers, and one Major General, have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday at the General Army Headquarters located in Rawalpindi.

The update was tweeted by the Pakistan Ministry of Health Services. It stated "Routine check-up in GHQ Rawalpindi by #COVID19 investigation team has found that 3 Lt.colonel, 2 Colonel, 2 Brigadier, 1 Maj.general has been tested positive for coronavirus. #CoronavirusPandemic."

Coronavirus in Pakistan

With these cases testing positive, the total number of positive cases of coronavirus in Pakistan now stand at 28. So far, Pakistan has scanned 894,256 travelers for symptoms of the virus.

Out of all the travelers screened at Pakistan, 471 people have been tested for coronavirus. The cases have been reported from Sindh province, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan, according to the data available at the National Institute of Health website.

The Sindh province announced that all educational institutions will remain closed till May 16, which were earlier to reopen on March 16. The Pakistan Super League matches will also be played behind closed doors due to the virus scare.

As per the data made available by the World Health Organisation, the coronavirus pandemic has claimed over 4,900 deaths around the world and about 125,048 confirmed cases are there.

The WHO has declared coronavirus a pandemic. The coronavirus was first reported in China in Wuhan and since then almost the entire world is bearing the consequences. Coronaviruses are a family of viruses that cause disease in animals. Seven, including the new virus, have made the jump to humans, but most just cause cold-like symptoms. These symptoms eventually damage the respiratory system in human beings.

Experts are trying to find out a cure to treat this virus with a Jaipur hospital recently claiming to have treated a patient with a combination of drugs used to treat HIV.