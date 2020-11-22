Pakistan again violated ceasefire on the line of control (LoC) on Saturday evening in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district where an army soldier was killed in the morning in Pakistan firing.

Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Devender Anand said at about 6 p.m. on Saturday Pakistan again initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

An army Havaldar, identified as Patil Sangram Shivaji was killed in Pakistan firing in the same sector earlier in the morning. The spokesman said Indian army retaliated befittingly.

Pakistan has with impunity violated the bilateral ceasefire agreement signed by the two countries in 1999. In over 3,200 such ceasefire violations since January 2020, 30 civilians have been killed and over 110 injured.

Indian army has also inflicted casualties of Pakistani troops in retaliatory action, but senior army officers said that no civilian facilities were targeted during Indian retaliatory action on Pakistan side of the LoC.