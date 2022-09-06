Tension flared up all along the International Border (IB) in R S Pura and Arnia sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Jammu district after Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing on a patrol party of the Border Security Force (BSF).

Pakistani Rangers resorted to firing on the BSF patrol party near Arnia on early Tuesday morning. BSF troops retaliated effectively and gave a befitting reply to firing from the other side. Firing continued for half an hour as both sides exchanged bullets before calm prevailed on the border.

"On September 6 morning, the alert BSF Jammu troops gave a befitting reply to the unprovoked firing by Pakistani rangers on BSF patrolling party in Arnia Sector," the spokesman said. There was no loss or injury to BSF troops in the exchange of fire, the BSF said.

First time after Feb 2021, India-Pak exchange fire on IB

On February 25, 2021, India and Pakistan announced to strictly adhere to a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in J&K.

The director generals of military operations of India and Pakistan reviewed the situation along the Line of Control (Loc) and all other sectors and agreed upon achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders since then not a single shot has been fired along the IB and 744-km LoC thereby bringing relief to the hapless villagers on either side of the border.

It's for the first time since February 2021 that Indian and Pakistani exchanges fire on the border. Fear gripped the border villages because tension on the frontiers would cause huge losses to lives and properties.

"Today's firing has created tension among us because every year during sowing season Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing to spread fear among farmers of border belts", Surinder Kumar, a resident of village Treva, situated on IB in Arnia sector of J&K, told The International Business Times.

Barring some incidents of arms and narcotics drops through drones, there was complete calm and peace on the border after refreshed the cease-fire when both countries announced to strictly adhere to cease-fire norms.

BSF recovers four packets of heroin from the Punjab border

In another incident, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered four packets of contraband suspected to be heroin in the Abohar Sector.

BSF official said, on 5th Sept' 2022 during evening hours, a villager of village Jangad Bhaini informed Border Security Force troops that four packets of a suspicious item are laying in his agricultural land in Abohar Sector.

"Further, during the search, BSF troops recovered four packets of heroin along with a waterproof carry bag", reports said.