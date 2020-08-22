An activist and journalist in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, Tanveer Ahmed, was mishandled, tortured, and threatened to kill by Pakistani troops for taking down their national flags in Dadyal city. Ahmed claimed he was being followed by the secret agencies after he had removed a Pakistani flag from the area.

In a video, Ahmed is seen climbing up on an arch to remove a Pakistani flag hoisted at the Maqbool Bhutt square in Dudyal in PoK region. Ahmed was on a hunger strike for a few days, demanding all Pakistani flags be removed from the area. But his demands fell on deaf ears so he took the matters into his own hands.

Mishandled during arrest

In another video, Ahmed is seen being dragged by Pakistani security forces after he removed the second flag from the area. There's strong resistance towards Pakistan's illegal occupation in the region and people in PoK are demanding Pakistani forces to leave, ANI reported.

Following his arrest, sources claim Ahmed is being tortured by Pakistani agencies and security forces. There's an online protest to free Ahmed.

"We condemn violent attack of AJK police along with secret agencies on British journalist Tanveer Ahmed. We urge international community to come forward and raise voice against his arrest," said Sajid Hussain, a political activist and human rights defender.