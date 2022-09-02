Director General of Police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir Dilbag Singh on Friday said that Pakistan is involved in smuggling drugs in narcotics in the Union Territory to spoil the younger generation.

The DGP said that money earned through smuggling drugs is utilized to fund terror groups active in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Interacting with media persons at Kupwara, the DGP said that drug trafficking has increased as Pakistan is continuously sending drugs at a large scale to drag our youth into the menace.

"It is also being used to generate funds for terror activities", he added and appealed to the social/ religious leaders to sensitize the public, particularly the youth about the conspiracy and magnitude of the problem.

"All religious leaders including Moulana and Moulvies must come forward to save the youth of J&K from the menace of drug addiction", he said.

Terrorists using pistols in executive selective killings

The DGP said that terrorists are using pistols to carry out terror incidents in urban areas and added that in recent times Police along with other security forces have seized a huge quantity of arms and ammunition including pistols.

DGP termed the presence of more pistols in the valley a tactical move by terrorists.

"It becomes easy to run terrorism with a pistol when you can fire upon an innocent person after hiding the pistol. We have seized a large number of pistols as well as AK 47 rifles and ammunition which came from Pakistan. The shift from AK 47 to a pistol is tactical as it is easy to hide it and fire it," Singh said.

With regard to the terror incident in South Kashmir, the DGP said that the terrorist involved has been identified and would be brought to justice very soon.

Kupwara a terrorism-free district of Kashmir

The DGP congratulated the people of Kupwara, particularly the youth for their cooperation in making Kupwara a terrorist-free district. He said that the youth of J&K have rejected the path of destruction and are participating in peace activities.

He, however, cautioned the youth that forces are still active to lure gullible youth but it is the responsibility of parents and elders to save youth from the menace of terrorism.

With regard to the infiltration, he said that in recent times some infiltration attempts were made however the majority of them were foiled strongly. He said in a couple of times some infiltrators managed to sneak to this part for which strategies have been made to track them down. The DGP said we have a strong security grid on LOC because of which the infiltration has come down.

Infiltration has almost been zero this year

DGP said despite attempts from across, the infiltration of militants has almost been zero this year.

"The infiltration is almost zero (this year). There have been some attempts, but they were foiled," he said, adding that a couple of infiltrations were, however, successful. "We discussed that (infiltration) with the officers of Army, central armed police forces, and the counter-infiltration grid will be further strengthened and made stronger," he said.