Pakistan on Monday released a resident of Doda district of Jammu via Attari border, after keeping him in prison for 14 long years. This afternoon, Dharam Singh, a resident of Chinote area of Bhaderwahsub-division of Doda was handed over to Indian authorities at the cross-point of Attari border.

Pakistani authorities have freed Dharam Singh four days after the Army had repatriated Ghulam Qadir, a resident of Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK), purely on the humanitarian ground. While Dharam Singh was released after 14 long years, Ghulam Qadir was released in four days after he was arrested near Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of J&K.

The Indian Army had handed over Ghulam Qadir to Pakistani authorities at the Poonch-Rawalakote crossing point in J&K Poonch district. Qadir, a resident of Ghim village in PoJK's Nikial area had inadvertently entered India on April 11 from Balakot area of Poonch on the LoC.

Reports said that Dharam Singh, 40 years, son of Hakim Singh and late Pushpa Devi of Doda had inadvertently crossed the Indo-Pak border and was arrested in Pakistan.

Official sources from Doda told International Business Times that after being released by Pakistani authorities Dharam Singh is still in the protection of BSF. "After questioning and Covid test, Dharam Singh will be handed over to civil administration for further investigation", sources said and added that local administration has yet not received any communiqué when Singh will reach his home at Doda.

In 2006 a Pakistani court had sentenced him to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment. After completing his imprisonment, Singh was handed over to BSF by Pakistan Rangers this afternoon at the Attari border in Amristar.

Earlier two minor sisters from PoJK were repatriated

In the month of December 2020, two minor sisters from PoK were handed over to Pakistani authorities. The girls were given gifts and sweets by the Army. Laiba Zabair (17) and her younger sister Sana Zabair (13), residents of Kahuta Tehsil in PoJK were detained after being spotted moving into this side by Indian troops.