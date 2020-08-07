As the Pakistan ceasefire violation flared up, six civilians were injured in Pakistani shelling along the LoC in North Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday, August 7.

According to reports, Pakistan resorted to shelling in Tangdhar and Rangward injuring three civilians in each of the two sectors.

Shriram Ambarkar, SSP Kupwara, said, "The six injured civilians have been evacuated and moved to a hospital." The conditions of some of those injured is said to be critical.

'Befitting response given by the Indian Army'

The Indian Army gave a befitting reply to the unprovoked aggression and retaliated in adequate measure.

The Chinar Corps, Indian Army tweeted, "Pakistan initiated an Unprovoked Ceasefire Violation (CFV) today morning along the LoC in Tangdhar Sector, #Kupwara by firing Mortars & other weapons. Pakistan targeting civilian areas. Six civilians injured in the CFV. Befitting response being given."

6 injured civilians identified, hospitalised

Official sources identified the injured as 42-year-old Hamida Begum wife of Mohammad Akbar, Zakir Khan (24) and Nasser Ahmad Khan, all residents of Rangward.

All three injured persons were shifted to SDH Kralpora wherefrom the woman has been referred to Srinagar as his condition is stated to be serious, the officials said.

Earlier as many civilians identified as Mohammad Arif from Shamspora, Mohammad Yaqoob from Baghballa Kachadiyan and Syed Rafaqat from Kachadiyan were injured and hospitalised.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation using long-range mortars and small arms to target defence positions and civilian areas close to the LoC in Kupwara's Naugam sector.