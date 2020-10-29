During a speech in Pakistan's National Assembly, a Pakistan MP revealed inside details about the release of Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman.

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Ayaz Sadiq claimed that fearing an attack by India, the Imran Khan government had abruptly released Abhinandan, who was captured last February after a dogfight between Indian and Pakistani pilots.

Sadiq said that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had in an important meeting pointed out that if Pakistan did not release Abhinandan Varthaman, India would attack Pakistan "that night by 9 pm."

The PML-N leader told opposition leaders that Qureshi in a meeting with the parliamentary leaders, including PPP and PML-N and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, had asked for Abhinandan to be let free.

'For God's sake let Abhinandan go, India's about to attack Pakistan at 9 PM'

"I remember Shah Mahmood Qureshi was in the meeting in which Imran Khan had refused to attend and Chief of Army Staff General Bajwa came into the room, his legs were shaking and he was perspiring.

Foreign Minister said for God's sake let Abhinandan go, India's about to attack Pakistan at 9 PM", Member of Parliament Sadiq recounted the events of the important meeting.

Wing Commander Varthaman shot into limelight after he shot down a Pakistani aircraft F-16, which had transgressed into the Indian airspace during a dog fight between Indian and Pakistani air force in February 2019 and in the process, his plane crossed over to Pakistani side and was shot down. Abhinandan was returned to India from the Attari-Wagah border on March 1.

