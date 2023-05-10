Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested by the Rangers paramilitary force from the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday, a dramatic move that threatens to spark fresh turmoil in the country as protests erupted in multiple cities across Pakistan on his party's call. The former premier was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case, said the federal capital's top cop, The Express Tribune reported. In the virtual world, PTI supporters are on a digital campaign to register their angst, but one actress cum activist has left netizens puzzled with her statement.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistani actress and social activist Sehar Shinwari sought help connecting with Delhi Police over the riots in her country. Puzzled? That's pretty much the state of netizens who jumped to school the actress.

Shinwari sought to connect with Delhi Police in order to lodge a complaint against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian Intelligence Agency RAW. She blames PM Modi and RAW for the chaos in Pakistan.

"Anyone knows the online link of Delhi Police ? I have to file a complain against Indian Pm & Indian Intelligence Agency RAW who are spreading chaos and terrorism in my country Pakistan. If the Indian courts are free (As they claims) then I am sure Indian Supreme Court will provide me justice," the Pakistani actress tweeted.

Shinwari has been on a tweeting-rant ever since Imran Khan's arrest. Before seeking Delhi Police information, she had tweeted: "I am going to file FIR against Narendra Modi in police station because he is the main source behind terrorism in Pakistan."

In another tweet, she sought UN's action against India. India is trying to escalate tensed political situation in Pakistan. I request UN to take immediate action against India," she tweeted.

These tweets were sent not long after she had tweeted: "Internet service is completely banned in Pakistan." That's besides the point. But linking India to the riots in Pakistan is a whole new level of folly.

Delhi Police has the perfect response

Though Delhi Police wasn't tagged in the tweet, Shinwari's message didn't go unanswered by the vigilant Delhi Police on Twitter, in fact, it gave a taste of its sarcasm. It went a step further and gave a taste of its humour, too.

"We are afraid we still do not have jurisdiction in Pakistan. But, would like to know how come you are tweeting when the internet has been shut down in your country!" Delhi Police tweeted.

Netizens school Shinwari, troll her

Jumping at the opportunity to school Shinwari, netizens were quick to point out everything wrong in her tweet and trying to link the chaos in Pakistan to India. Khan's arrest came a day after the military warned him against making "baseless allegations" after he again accused a senior army officer of plotting to kill him.

"Pls make any intelligent person, if you know one in your territory called Pakistan, read this tweet. He will first ask you to enroll in some good school in Bharat so that atleast your future tweets can make some sense," Pranav Mahajan responded.

"Do you have any idea about ICJ?" asked Divya Gandotra Tandon.

"That's why Education is important," tweeted another user.

"At this point, even Pakistanis must be embarrassed by her, right?" wrote another user.

Check out more reactions in the thread below: