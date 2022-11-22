Bollywood actress Disha Patani, who is one of the most active celebrities on social media, has set the internet on fire yet again with her smouldering bathroom selfie. On Tuesday, November 22, the 'Malang' actress, who undoubtedly has one of the best bodies in the business, shared a super sexy mirror selfie from her bathroom that flaunts her hour glass figure perfectly.

The mirror selfie showed Disha wearing a skimpy black bikini set and a bathrobe giving a sneak peek into her extravagant bathroom. The 30-year-old captioned the photo, "Eat your carbs", as she flaunted her toned body and wet hair.

As soon as Disha shared the post, it went viral on the internet and all her fans and followers flocked to post their comments on the photo. The post has also garnered attention from her rumoured ex-lover Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna aka Kishu. She commented on Disha's picture, "Yes, Ma'am!".

One netizen commented, "Paise ke liye kya kuch karna parta", while another teased the actress and said, "Shroff carbs". A third user said, "Curves are always wondering".

Earlier this year, reports stated that Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have called it quits. However, the duo neither accepted their relationship nor did they confirm the break up in public. In addition, both Disha and Tiger have not commented on their current relationship status as yet.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen opposite John Abraham in Mohit Suri's crime-thriller 'Ek Villain 2'. The 'Radhe' actress will be next seen in 'Suriya 42' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, in 'Yodha' and in 'Project K' alongside Deepika Padukone.