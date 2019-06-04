Leading names from Indian film industry will be unveiling the posters from Sudeep's upcoming multilingual movie Pailwaan (Phailwaan). Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi, Mollywood star Mohanlal, Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty will be releasing the new look of Kiccha on Twitter.

"Excited to announce the release of #PailwaanBoxingPoster (5 Languages) tmrw at 4pm by Mega Star #Chiranjeevi sir, @Mohanlal sir, @SunielVShetty sir, @VijaySethuOffl sir and our Baadshah @KicchaSudeep sir. A big Thanks to all these wonderful people for their luv n support. [sic]" director S Krishna tweeted.

For the first time in his career, Sudeep has gone for physical transformation for a film. He is said to be playing the role of a wrestler and boxer. As a result, it has turned out to be a special and memorable film for Kiccha.

"#Pailwaan's been a great journey,, changed my lifestyle aswell Every bit of this film has been tedious n straneous but th team has parented me all through making me overcome every hurdle. Supportive tweets from u frnzz motivated me more. Luv n hugs to all. Boxing poster tmrw. [sic]" Sudeep tweeted.

A poster of Sudeep wearing boxing attire was released earlier, but it was from the photoshoot done before the commencement of the shooting.

S Krishna-directorial film is a sports drama in which Aakanksha Singh plays the female lead and Suniel Shetty will be seen in an important role.