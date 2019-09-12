Sudeep's much-hyped movie Pailwaan has hit the screens to a massive hype on Thursday, 12 September. The movie reunites Kiccha with director S Krishna after hit movie Hebbuli.

The movie has Aakansha Singh in the female lead with Kabir Singh and Sushant Singh doing the negative roles. Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who has his roots in Mangaluru, is playing an important role in the mega-budget project.

Sudeep's favourite Arjun Janya has scored the music and a few songs that include 'Kanmaniye' have stuck the chord with the viewers. Karunakar A has handled the cinematography, while Ruben has edited the flick.

Story:

Pailwaan is a sports drama which revolves around Krishna (Sudeep), a wrestler-turned-boxer. It is the story of his journey, struggles and how overcomes all the hurdles in his life to fulfil his dream. Suniel Shetty plays his mentor.

Expectations:

The film has generated a lot of buzz with its teasers, trailer and the songs. With Sudeep and Krishna's combo delivering a hit movie earlier, people have pinned high hopes on the flick. Will it live up to the expectations? Check it out in the viewers' words below: