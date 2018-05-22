Ashiq Abu's film Mayaanadhi and N Prabhakaran's short story 'Kulipathalam' won the 26th Padmarajan Awards for best film and best short story, respectively.

The Padmarajan award for the best movie was won by Mayaanadhi written by Syam Pushkaran and Dileesh Nair and directed by Ashiq Abu. Mayaanadhi is a romantic thriller.

The director of the film will get Rs 20,000 and plaque while the scriptwriter will get Rs 10,000 and a plaque. The movie was decided for the honour by a jury comprising of Baiju Chandran, Jalaja and chaired by director Ramachandrababu.

The film Mayaanadhi is based on a romantic relationship between Tovino Thomas as Mathew and Aishwarya Lekshmi as Appu. Mathew is an orphan living as a thug whereas Appu is a self-made woman who stays separately from her family in Kochi.

Padmarajan Awards (Padmarajan Puraskaram) is instituted by Padmarajan Memorial Trust in memory of author and filmmaker P Padmarajan and is given for the best short story and the best feature film in Malayalam.

The awards will be presented on May 23, and Mayaanadhi will be screened after the event.

The honours were announced at a press briefing by Padmarajan Trust chairman Gandhimathi Balan, jury chairpersons Ramachandrababu, KR Meera, jury member BaijuChandran, Jalaja, Trust authorities Babu Prasad, Radhalakshmi Padmarajan and Sarathchandran.