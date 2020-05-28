Akshay Kumar is famous for being a Messiah for the good cause and underprivileged people. Whether it's helping out the needy or donating money in the time of crisis, Khiladi Kumar has always stood up for the one who needs help. Not only in real life, but through his movies as well, he has tried to bring a change in society.

Amid the lockdown, many Bollywood celebrities have come forward to help the migrant workers who have been left stranded on the roads. Many actors from the tinsel town have started supporting NGOs that help underprivileged women by supplying sanitary pads and sanitization kits.

Joining the bandwagon, the real 'Padman' of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar has also come forward and donated sanitary napkins for the needy women. Promoting the menstrual hygiene campaign by Samarpan, Akshay Kumar took his Twitter account and wrote,

"A great cause needs your support. Covid doesn't stop periods, help provide sanitary pads to underprivileged women across Mumbai. Every donation counts," sharing the link of the donation page.

A great cause needs your support. Covid doesn’t stop periods, help provide sanitary pads to underprivileged women across Mumbai. Every donation counts : https://t.co/gty1PeX3CT https://t.co/CDgPkoGH82 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 21, 2020

The crucial initiative which by a group of doctors and civil servants under the name of Samarpan has reportedly, "collaborated with the police and civil administration for distributing meals and dry rations for a month to 2.5 million along with 25,000 milk packets."

Akshay Kumar's 'Toilet-Ek Prem Katha' co-star Bhumi Pednekar and Thappad fame Diya Mirza have also been backing the cause of helping the underprivileged women of society. They shared posts on her social media to spread awareness about menstrual hygiene and cleanliness. Bhumi shared a tweet that supports the mission that is carried out by Samarpan NGO.

We join hands with @FICCIFLO to provide 10,000 sanitary pads to the underpriviged women across Mumbai. In these lockdown times, we are ensuring that women have a safe and happy period.

Donate at https://t.co/Y2r2rDQUuq@akshaykumar @bhumipednekar #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/U0jV8X4CKY — SAMARPAN (@samarpannorg) May 17, 2020

What is Samarpan?

Samarpan is an NGO collaborated with Ketto.org led by Mr Varun Sheth and actor Kunal Kapoor to help the daily wage-earning women earn some money and give them the sanitary pads and sanitization kits that are necessary. Bollywood's superstar Akshay Kumar has now come forward support for the cause.

As per the sources, the NGO and helping authorities have already distributed 3,000 packets of sanitary pads. Their end goal is to supply around one lakh sanitary pads to underprivileged women in hospitals, slums and containment zones in Mumbai. The people have also been distributing sanitation kits to migrant labourers at the railway station as they return to their homes.