Padma Laksmi sure made us love Pizza even more. The model turned up the heat while posing naked in a bathtub. Her modesty being saved by pizza.

She posted to Instagram on National Pizza Day, a pic, where she can be seen posing topless in a bathtub while eating from a big box of pizza!

She teased fans by going topless in the tub but covering her breasts with slices of Pizza. She looked absolutely stunning in the pic and we have to say, the pic was taken quite tastefully. We have to say Padma Lakshmi sure won National Pizza Day.

It was reported how Padma recently mourned the loss of "Top Chef" alum Fatima Ali, following her battle with cancer. "One of our brightest stars has fallen from the sky," Padma captioned a video collage of the two of them on Instagram. "I have no words, but here are some of hers: 'I dream of being better. I dream of being myself again, but I know I'll never quite be the same, and that's okay. I know I'll be different, and, despite the worry that settles into me every time I wake up, I look forward to meeting that woman one day."

The model still looks absolutely gorgeous and sue knows how to turn up the heat. Padma Lakshmi has found success as an author of cookbooks and as a host of the popular cooking reality TV show "Top Chef." And we have to say that she still knows how to work the camera.

You can check out the pic here: