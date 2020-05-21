With her latest production, and her first web-series, Anushka Sharma seems to have hit it out of the park. Aired on Amazon Prime, Paatal Lok, starring Jaideep Ahlawat, has a gripping tale that has created a storm on social media. And it's not just the common people who are bowled over by the show; even celebrities are going gaga over it.

While the role of inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary is touted as Jaideep Ahlawat's career-best, Neeraj Kabi as Sanjeev Mehra, Gul Panag as Renu Chaudhary, Swastika Mukherjee as Dolly Mehra, Ishwak Singh as Imran Ansari and Abhishek Banerjee as Vishal 'Hathoda' Tyagi have also received tremendous applause for their performances.

Bhuvam Bam recommends it

Doston, hype hone se pehle 'Paatal Lok' dekh lo. Interesting aur bohot gripping hai. Top notch casting hai. Kahan stream ho raha hai google kar lo, main tag karunga toh bologey paid tweet hai.

Ali Fazal

WATCH PATALOK NOWWWWW!!

Manoj Bajpayee

A finely scripted, crafted, photographed, directed, edited, and performed so immaculately series PATAL LOK!!! My congratulations to all the actors, makers and directors. Bahut seekha !! waah!! (sic)

Nitesh Tiwari

'Paatal Lok' is a terrific watch. Stunningly made and brilliantly written. Kudos to the entire team. And Jaideep Ahlawat, you are sublime!!!

Aahna Kumra

#PaatalLok is an honest show and every member of the cast and crew has believed in it & that's why it stands out! @Jaiahlawat you amaze me in yet another earnest performance! I'm so proud of you!

Rahul Dholakia

#pataallok has been binge-watched ! Its @Jaiahlawat's performance that's outstanding! Loved the work by #SudipSharma Avinash Arun, Prosit Roy, and the entire cast and crew. @PrimeVideoIN @AnushkaSharma - congrats

Sayani Gupta

Saw #patallok two nights ago. Have been reeling from the brilliance of it. Perfectly written, crafted, directed, shot, stunning casting. It's thrilling & stomach churning. @Jaiahlawat u are glorious!I'm in love&awe. @prosit_roy #avinash @PrimeVideoIN @CleanSlateFilms @nowitsabhi

Anurag Kashyap

My filmmaker's heart is full of joy. I just saw PAATAAL LOK. The best crime thriller I have seen to come out of this country in the longest time, maybe forever. It is not just a great investigative thriller. It comes from the understanding of Real India. The dark heart of India, the communal and casteist India. But it doesn't judge it, it comes from empathy. It's a game changer for sure.

Vicky Kaushal