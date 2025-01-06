The year 2025 has begun on a fun-filled note for movie and series binge-watchers. This year promises an exciting lineup of shows and films. The makers of Paatal Lok have dropped the trailer for this year's most anticipated web show, Paatal Lok Season 2.

This time, the premise of the season has shifted to Nagaland and showcases a gruesome crime alongside a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase.

Paatak Lok 2 trailer

The trailer begins with Paatal Lok's Hathiram Chaudhary (Jaideep Ahlawat) unravelling a heinous crime. This time, the crime scene is in Nagaland. The new season brings back familiar faces like Gul Panag and Ishwak Singh while also introducing Tillotama Shome as part of the lead cast.

The trailer opens with Hathiram caught in a fight, as a background voice gives a glimpse into his struggles and turbulent life. The narrative soon shifts to Nagaland, where the Delhi Police is on the hunt for the murderer of the founder of the Nagaland Democratic Forum.

Apart from professional setbacks, his personal life is also in troubled waters. Hathiram's absence from his home doesn't sit well with his family. Hathiram's junior officer, Imran Ansari (played by Ishwak Singh), has now been promoted to a top-ranking position after clearing an exam. Hathiram is now required to salute his former junior, who has become his senior.

From tracking down a missing migrant worker linked to a dangerous drug syndicate to battling his inner demons, Hathiram is on a mission.

Let's take a look at Paatal Lok Season 2 trailer

Needless to say, fans are excited to see what unfolds in the much-awaited Paatal Lok Season 2.

A section of netizens opined that this season seems bigger and better than the first, while some expressed concerns that the hype surrounding Season 2 might fall flat.

One user commented, "Indian web series platforms need this type of content to compete with foreign shows. Well done, team Paatal Lok."

Another user remarked, "First The Family Man in Nagaland, and now Paatal Lok. Wonderful! Now everyone can witness the natural beauty of Nagaland."

The third one mentioned, "The best thing about Season 2 is that it retains its grounded backdrop, and the narrative continues with Ansari becoming a high-ranking officer while staying close to Hathiram."

For the unversed, although Paatal Lok Season 1 was a huge success, it did face criticism from the Sikh community due to a controversial scene in the series.