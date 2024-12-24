It has been four years since Jaideep Ahlawat left the nation sit upright and take notice of him as 'Haathi Ram Chaudhary' in Paatal Lok season 1. And ever since, fans and followers of the actor and the show have been waiting with bated breath to see the actor back in the second season. After a long and gruelling wait, makers have finally dropped the release of the Gul Panag starrer series.

The release date

Paatal Lok will be released on Amazon Prime in 2025. The series that shows the reality of the underbelly of the country, will be dropped on Amazon Prime on January 17, 2025. The second season will have Hathiram and his team delve deeper into the gruesome reality of the criminal world and justice system.

Talking about what drew him to the role in Paatal Lok, Jaideep Ahlawat had once jokingly said in an interview with International Business Times that he enjoyed beating people.

Why Jaideep said yes to the series

"In Paatal Lok, I got a completely different character. I play a police officer and I enjoy beating up gangsters, putting them behind bars. I make their life hell because they are involved in criminal activities. In Paatal Lok I am a refined man, an honest cop, who works intelligently. The cop's life is a different journey, and he also tries to fix his personal life. He tries to build a proper equation with his family too."

In another interview, Jaideep had called Paatal Lok 2 the most amazing script he read in the last decade or more. He had added how it was a responsibility on his shoulders for him to play a man with uniform.

"I'm currently shooting for it and have wrapped up the Mumbai schedule so now I'm in the zone. The uniform is on my shoulders so I don't feel the pressure, I feel the responsibility. Hathiram has a connection with audiences so I'll try to do my best so that I can reach out to audiences again. Sudeep Sharma has written an amazing script and I told him that it's one of the most intelligent scripts I've read in the 10-12 years of my career," he had told Filmfare in an interview.