The abode of Thiksey and Diskit monasteries have demanded an unconditional apology from former diplomat P Stobdan over his remarks against exiled Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama.

In a press statement, former Rajya Sabha MP Kushok Thiksey termed Stobdan's comments made during a debate of a private news channel "highly objectionable and said that the former Rajya Sabha MP must tender an unconditional apology for his "uncalled for statement" against The Dalai Lama.

"The kind of language that P Stobdan used against His Holiness (Dalai Lama) is highly condemnable. I as the abode of Thiksey and Diskit monasteries, and on behalf of monks and followers of His Holiness The Dalai demand unconditional apologies from Mr P Stobdan," Kushok Thiksey said.

He also urged Ladakh Buddhist Association and Ladakh Gonpa Association to condemn and demand unconditional apologies from the former diplomat for his statement. He said that The Dalai Lama is not only the epitome of peace and ambassador of humanity but also the most respected spiritual leader of hundreds of thousands of Buddhists around the world.

What Stobdan had said?

During a debate on the ongoing India-China standoff in Ladakh, Stobdan demanded The Dalai Lama come forward and tell the world the territories China is claiming are part of India and not Tibet, the dispute region controlled by China.

"Who told the Chinese that it was their land? Let alone Chinese, it isn't the land of Tibet. Why Tibetans are not giving any explanation. That Dalai Lama, who is hiding in Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh, India), (Government should) tell him that the land (claimed by China) belongs to India and not Tibet. He is into hiding and doing his pooja" Stobdan said during the debate.

"....China has come and the Dalai Lama says let China come, sit silently, and keep doing his pooja, this won't happen. We allowed them to make his government in Dharmashala. He should give a clarification that it's India's land..." he further added.

His remarks against The Dalai Lama came in the backdrop of a fierce standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries near the "Finger 4" protrusion of the Pangong Lake area in Ladakh. The Chinese PLA soldiers have reportedly set up camps at Finger 4 and blocked Indian patrols.

India claims that the Line of Actual Control (LAC) begins at Finger 8, while China contends it starts at Finger 2. Despite the dispute, India has been conducting regular patrols up to Finger 5. However, China has now blocked Indian patrols and if not driven back, Indian soldiers would not be able to patrol beyond Finger 3.