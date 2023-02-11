Exactly 10 days after the Election Commission of India has approved his name to head the poll panel in the Union Territory, the Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday formally appointed Pandurang Kondbarao Pole (IAS, AGMUT:2004), as Chief Electoral Officer.

"In pursuance of notification No. 154/08K/2022-P.Admn. dated 31.01.2023, issued by the Election Commission of India, Mr. Pandurang Kondbarao Pole, IAS (AGMUT:2004), is appointed as Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu and Kashmir," reads a government order.

Pandurang Kondbarao Pole, IAS shall also be Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Election Department.

The order comes ten days after ECI designated Pandurang Kondbarao Pole (IAS), Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, as Chief Electoral Officer J&K.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 13A of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 (43 of 1950), the Election Commission of India in consultation with the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir hereby designates Pandurang Kondbarao Pole, IAS (AGMUT:2004) as the Chief Electoral Officer for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir with effect from the date he takes over charge and until further orders in place of Hirdesh Kumar, IAS," reads an order by the Election Commission of India issued on December 31.

Pole has been appointed as Chief Electoral Officer of Jammu and Kashmir amid reports that the maiden Assembly elections will be held in the Union Territory this year.

Although the Election Commission of India hasn't announced the schedule for the elections, there are reports that elections could be held this year as the delimitation exercise in J&K has been completed and fresh electoral rolls have been published.

The Jammu and Kashmir Election Department is headless since September 2022 when the Union Government has approved the proposal of the Election Commission of India (ECI) of appointing Hirdesh Kumar Singh as Deputy Election Commissioner, ECI. Hirdesh Kumar Singh was the Chief Electoral Officer of J&K.

The Election Commission of India had assigned the charge of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Jammu and Kashmir to Anil Salgotra, Joint CEO. The charge was assigned till the appointment of the regular CEO.