OYO, one of the world's leading chain of hotels and homes, recently reshuffled its top officials and announced new appointments across all verticals, including technology, supply, and product.

Ankit Mathuria appointed as the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to efficiently diversify and strengthen the global business of the company.

In a statement, last week, the Soft Bank-backed hospitality chain said that the developments were in tune with the company's commitment in delivering an enhanced customer, partner, and employee experience as it is looking forward to emerging as a resurgent brand in the year 2021.

Strong leadership is instrumental

Mathuria is set to replace Anil Goel, who as per the release will now continue to serve OYO as an advisor.

It is said that Mathuria holds over 15 years of in-depth technical knowledge in this field. He has spent the last seven years at Amazon in multiple businesses, with the last one year as CTO for Souq — an Amazon subsidiary — in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, the release said further.

"2021 will be the year of OYO's resurgence, as we focus on building best-in-class products and experience for our guests, partners, employees, and all stakeholders of the OYO ecosystem. Strong leadership has always been instrumental at OYO to make an impact and succeed by enhancing our operational efficiency, brand love, and profitability. I am confident that these leaders will keep inspiring OYOpreneurs all around the world. I'm looking forward to the OYO we will build together," Ritesh Agarwal, founder and Group CEO of OYO Hotels, regarding the development in the release cited by YourStory.

Other heads and rebranding teams

The hotel chain has also promoted several C-suite executives this year to strengthen its global business, including chief business development officer Ayush Mathur, who will take up the role of global chief supply officer, the release said.

Meanwhile, Global Chief Operating Officer Abhinav Sinha has now been promoted to hold office the interim chief product officer, in addition to his existing role; while chief growth officer Kavikrut will jointly lead global communications and branding teams, it added.

The company has also made some changes in the leadership team which manages its international business. For example, China CEO Gautam Swaroop will now look after OYO International, including hotels in the countries European Union and the United States.

The release said that Swaroop will be supported by Prasun Choudhary, who has been appointed as the president of OYO International, as well as Della Zhang and Jessie Yang, the CFO and chief human resource officer, to oversee both OYO China and Europe respectively.