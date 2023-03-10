Two days after Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal's wedding, a tragedy has overturned the celebratory atmosphere. Ritesh's father, Ramesh Agarwal died on Friday after falling from the 20th floor of a Gurugram high-rise located on the Golf Course Road. The tragedy has shocked everyone.

"With a heavy heart, my family and I, would like to share that our guiding light and strength, my father, Shri Ramesh Agarwal passed away on 10 March. He lived a full life and inspired me and so many of us, every single day," Ritesh said in a statement.

"His death is a tremendous loss for our family. My father's compassion and warmth saw us through our toughest times and carried us forward. His words will resonate deep in our hearts. We request everyone to respect our privacy in this time of grief," the statement added.

According to the police, whether he died by suicide or fell from the 20th floor accidentally will be known after a detailed investigation.

Ritesh Agarwal's wedding

Ritesh Agarwal got married to Geetansha Sood, director of Formation Ventures in New Delhi. Ritesh and Geetansha tied the knot at the Taj Palace, which was followed by a grand reception at a five-star hotel in Delhi.

The ceremony was attended by who's who of the industry, celebrities and political figures, too. From Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Softbank chairman Masayoshi Son and others, the ceremony was a VIP affair.