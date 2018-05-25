OnePlus has released the OxygenOS 5.0.1 incremental software update bringing a boatload of new features to former flagship smartphones OnePlus 3 and the 3T.

The new OxygenOS comes with highly-anticipated face unlock biometric feature for front-camera, latest Google May security patch, improvements to the interface, Gallery application, revamp design for app shortcuts and more [full change-log below].

Here's how to install Android Oreo OxygenOS 5.0.1 OTA (Over-The-Air) update on OnePlus 3 and 3T series:

1. Once you get an update notification on your screen, select "Yes, I'm in."

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now."

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

Since the OTA roll-out process is being carried out in stages, it will take a few weeks to reach all regions. Until then, device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> Check for the new firmware.

Here's complete change-log of OxygenOS 5.0.1:

1) System

Updated Android security patch to 2018.5

Supported FaceUnlock

2) Launcher

Refined Shelf UI design

New design for App shortcuts

Supported more options when long pressing an icon

3) Gallery

Places: a map view of photos by location

Supported sharing photos to Shot-On-OnePlus

Added "Recently Deleted" collection

4) File Manager

Added "Large files" category

5) Weather

Added new widget for Launcher

Improved the positioning accuracy

Adjust refresh interval for weather information update

OnePlus has requested fans to give feedback to the company on it official community forum. Once you update your OnePlus 3 (or 3T) device, please do share your thoughts in the comment section below.

