OnePlus has released the OxygenOS 5.0.1 incremental software update bringing a boatload of new features to former flagship smartphones OnePlus 3 and the 3T.
The new OxygenOS comes with highly-anticipated face unlock biometric feature for front-camera, latest Google May security patch, improvements to the interface, Gallery application, revamp design for app shortcuts and more [full change-log below].
Here's how to install Android Oreo OxygenOS 5.0.1 OTA (Over-The-Air) update on OnePlus 3 and 3T series:
1. Once you get an update notification on your screen, select "Yes, I'm in."
2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now."
3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.
4. Your phone is now updated.
Since the OTA roll-out process is being carried out in stages, it will take a few weeks to reach all regions. Until then, device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> Check for the new firmware.
Here's complete change-log of OxygenOS 5.0.1:
1) System
- Updated Android security patch to 2018.5
- Supported FaceUnlock
2) Launcher
- Refined Shelf UI design
- New design for App shortcuts
- Supported more options when long pressing an icon
3) Gallery
- Places: a map view of photos by location
- Supported sharing photos to Shot-On-OnePlus
- Added "Recently Deleted" collection
4) File Manager
- Added "Large files" category
5) Weather
- Added new widget for Launcher
- Improved the positioning accuracy
- Adjust refresh interval for weather information update
OnePlus has requested fans to give feedback to the company on it official community forum. Once you update your OnePlus 3 (or 3T) device, please do share your thoughts in the comment section below.
