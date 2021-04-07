The University of Oxford has paused administering doses of the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with AstraZeneca PLC in a small UK study to test the shot in children and teenagers, pending further information about rare blood-clotting issues in adults who have received it, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

An Oxford spokesman told the Journal that no safety issues have arisen in the trial itself, but broader concerns about rare clotting problems in adults have triggered further regulatory reviews in the UK and Europe to investigate any potential link with the vaccine.

(Developing story)