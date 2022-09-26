Love to draw? Own an iPad? Now, fuse them together to have a productive learning session led by an expert. This Diwali, Apple is offering its "Today at Apple" educational sessions, ranging in topics from photo and video to music, coding, art, design and more, for free as a part of Diwali offer. If you've often wondered how some people draw with such ease on iPad screens, here's your chance to be among them.

Apple's "Creative Pros" hold educational sessions all over the world and the latest one is themed around Diwali. The virtual session titled "Draw a treasured memory with Keerat Kaur" is to be held on Wednesday, October 5, from 8 p.m. till 9:30 p.m.

How to sign up for Today at Apple session?

Prerequisites

A computer, laptop, mobile or tablet device Stable internet connection Cisco Webex Meetings app

You can sign up for the virtual session by visiting Apple's online store. Go to the event page and hit Sign Up in the top-right corner. You will be asked to sign in with your Apple ID and password.

You can set a reminder for the session as the Webex link for the event will go live 15 minutes prior.

You can also check out other Today at Apple sessions happening globally from the official website.

Who is Keerat Kaur?

Keerat Kaur is a Canadian artist and architect and her paintings, sculptures and music take inspiration from Indic philosophies to evoke themes of fantasy. She has featured her artwork on her social media handles and on her official website.

"Bring your favourite memory to life on iPad in an online session with Sikh artist Keerat Kaur as part of our Diwali celebrations. Using a meaningful word or phrase as a starting point, you'll sketch an outline in the Procreate app — or anything you have to draw with. Guided by Keerat, you'll explore colour, characters, motifs and more to make a piece as personal as the memory that inspired it," Apple said about the upcoming session.

If you're wondering what gift can you get for your loved ones this Diwali, what can be more moving than the art of personal memory?