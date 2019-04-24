As the trailer of Salman Khan's Bharat released recently, Disha Patani wooed the audience across quarters raising the hotness quotient with her sizzling avatar in the film. With the exceptional response to the trailer, the makers are set to present the first song of Bharat featuring Disha Patani.

Donning the glamorous avatar of a trapeze artist in a circus, Disha offers a treat to sore-eyes as the Jawaani Janeman of Bharat. The first song to release from the film features Disha in the backdrop of a circus which also marks the first song in the film.

Having essayed girl-next-door roles earlier, Disha will be seen in a sexy avatar for the first time on screen with Bharat. The actress has already created immense buzz on social media ever since the makers revealed her role of a trapeze artist.

In the previously released poster, Disha was seen doing an aerial stunt with a hoop showcasing her agility and athletic inclination of her personality. The diva received a huge response for her commendable flexibility and astonishing look where the actress looked like a real trapeze artist.

From her wavy Bob hairstyle look in the circus to her long hair avatar in another glimpse where Disha is seen shaking a leg with Salman Khan clad in yellow saree, the actress has nailed the look.

The fitness icon is not only a sought after name in films but the diva is also famous in the brand circuit as well.