Disha Patani, who recently launched her YouTube channel, took to her social media to thank the fans for pouring in all the love and appreciations for her new channel.

The actress will be posting the experience of her entire routine on social media, regularly giving us a glimpse into her life to the delight of the fans.

Thanking all the fans, Disha posted a picture captioning, "overwhelmed by your love for my youtube channel thank you guys. go to the link in my bio to checkout my first vlog".

Disha will be sharing these videos on a regular basis with her fans, where she will show her candid side and the side which the audience are not able to see.

With three films which were back to back successes, Disha Patani has created a huge space in the audience, and she is one of the most followed Bollywood actresses on social media.

On the work front, she is on the best track. Disha's last film Bharat was a box office winner and she will be next seen in Mohit Suri's Malang.