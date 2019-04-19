Hrithik Roshan is back to fit and fab after battling injuries and the testimony of the same is the recent video that surfaced where Hrithik Roshan was seen working out with an intense regime.

The actor is seen indulging in zero momentum reps, an exercise routine which makes you ditch all the junk and get back to the grind.

Sharing the workout video on his official social media handle, Hrithik Roshan captioned it saying, "Transformation journey Day 2. Owing to too many injuries over the years I've adopted ZMR's ( zero momentum reps). It helped my rehab along with gaining strength so much so that it's now become a part of the HRX workout module at Cult. fit. 1 rep could equal 1 minute. .n yeah that's 10 pounds. (Gotto start somewhere right ?). And at the end your supposed to say faaaaaa....aaaa! ( a rule is a rule what can i say) . PS: this used to be so much easier 20 years ago) . #NoPainNoGain #Hrx #onemorerep #createyourself #bethebestversionofyourself #therearenoshortcuts #doitforyou #workonyourself #pushboundries #keepgoing".

In the video, Hrithik is seen training very hard and pushing the boundaries at the gym. Hrithik who has earlier delivered stellar performances essaying varied characters across genres has yet again given the testimony of his versatility.

The posters of the film added to the excitement of Super 30 as Hrithik posed with 30 kids who play his students. Releasing on July 26 2019, Hrithik's upcoming film is one of the most awaited films of the year.

