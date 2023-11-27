After four gripping and gossipy Koffee With Karan episodes. Karan Johar in the upcoming episode will take you all a trip down memory lane and teleport you to the '90s era. Koffee With Karan will have two Bollywood stars Kajol and Rani Mukerji who graced the couch in 2007 and are coming back once again in 2023.

In 2007, SRK, Kajol, and Rani graced the couch and this time it's simply the Bong beauties of Bollywood.

The promo of the upcoming episode was unveiled by DisneyPlus Hotstar on Monday, and host Karan Johar joyfully invited the duo.

At the start of the promo, Rani says to Karan Johar, "I want to expose you." To which the filmmaker said, "Don't say such things," while Kajol added, "I like this show already."

Reminiscing KKHH days, Rani recalls, "You have snatched food from my hand, you've hit me." To this, Karan adds, "I didn't hit you,"

Rani said, "Such lies!" Kajol says, "Abuse, it was abuse!" Karan reacted with, "How b**chy!

In the rapid-fire round, Karan asked Kajol, which film of hers, Rani had a guest appearance in. The correct answer was Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. But Kajol was forgot about this.

Kajol jokingly staged a walkout as she failed to answer most of the questions from rapid fire.

Netizens react

A section of netizens took to social media and cited that they were excited and looking forward to watching the episode, while a section of netizens wanted to see a set of new guests, and gave their feedback saying they wanted to see celebs like Kartik Aaryan, Pankaj Tripathi, Nawazzudin among others.

A user wrote, "How about some new faces on Koffee with Karan? Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin, Manoj Bajpayee, are just a few examples..."

Another mentioned, "Feedback- while I enjoy seeing regular faces on the couch almost every season can we also pls have other actors who are making waves on and off screen - Kartik Aryan, Vijay verma, jaideep alhawat, Nawazuddin, Tapsee Pannu, Pankaj Tripathi and from Olden yet current times - Johnny Lever, Zeenat Aman."

Sharing the promo, Karan wrote in his Instagram caption, "We've hit the (rewind emoji) button hard enough to bring my first leading ladies - Kajol and Rani back on the Koffee couch and it's nostalgia in the purest form!!!! (orange heart emojis)... Koffee With Karan season 8 - new episode streaming from 30th November on Disney+ Hotstar!"