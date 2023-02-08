Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that no new Village Defence Group (VDG) has been constituted in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the current financial year of 2022-23. The Minister, however, said that the existing Village Defence Groups (VDGs) have been reactivated to foil the nefarious designs of terrorists.

"At present, the sanctioned strength of VDGs is 4985, of which 4153 VDGs have been constituted", the Minister said and added that the Ministry of Home Affairs vide its letter dated 02.03.2022 has decided that there will be no more than 15 members in each VDGs.

"The members of the Village Defence Committees shall be designated as Village Defence Guard (VDG). The persons who shall be heading or coordinating the VDGs in the "more vulnerable areas" shall be paid Rs. 4500/per month and the person who are members of the VDGs on a voluntary basis shall be paid a uniform rate of Rs 4000/ per month", the Minister informed.

It was further informed in the Rajya Sabha that the CRPF has imparted necessary training to 948 VDG members in collaboration with district Police Rajouri from 06.01.2023 to 25.01.2023.

The VDGs shall consist of the following categories:

Those in possession of a valid arms licence and to whom weapons have been provided by the J&K police, determined by the District Magistrate/Senior Superintendent of Police concerned, keeping in view the credentials of the volunteers, the population of the village, its location and security requirement.

Persons in possession of a valid licence and weapons or willing to purchase weapons on their own.

The Minister further informed that this is a reimbursement scheme and is based on authenticated monthly claims furnished by the Government of J&K.

187 terrorists killed in 111 anti-terror operations in 2022

A total of 187 terrorists were killed and 111 counter-terror operations were carried out in Jammu and Kashmir in 2022, Union Minister of State for Home said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Rai said 125 terrorists initiated incidents and 117 encounters took place in Jammu and Kashmir in 2022.

As many as 180 terrorists were killed and 95 counter-terror operations were carried out in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021, he said, replying to a written question of BJP member Sushil Kumar Modi. Altogether 100 encounters and 129 terrorist-initiated incidents were also reported in the Union Territory in 2021, he said.