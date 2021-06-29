More than 31.83 crore (31,83,36,450) vaccine doses have been provided by the Centre to States/UTs so far, through the free of cost channel and under direct state procurement category, said the Union Ministry of Health. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 31,04,91,565 doses as of Tuesday 8 AM.

The Union Government has accelerated the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up with the availability of more vaccines and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, said the ministry.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, under the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Centre will procure and supply 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

More than 78 lakh (78,44,885) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, while 15,18,560 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States/UTs within the next 3 days, said the ministry.