Andhra Pradesh Police is leaving no stone, or rather leaf, unturned in order to curb the menace of drugs in the state. Uprooting the problem once and for all, AP Police started Operation Parivarthana, under which police officials along with government officers and villagers are destroying hundreds of acres of cannabis crop in various parts of Visakhapatnam agency area.

Just two days after, the AP police revealed that it destroyed cannabis crops in 402 acres in various parts of Visakhapatnam agency area, the police force is back with another major update on its Operation Parivarthana. The police said that it destroyed 201 acres of cannabis crop in various parts of Visakhapatnam agency area with the help of government officials and villagers.

AP Police shared a drone shot of the operation, where tens of people can be seen cutting down fully-grown cannabis plants.

??? ????? ?? ???????? ???? ????????? as part of #OperationParivarthana in various parts of Visakhapatnam agency area by #APPolice with the help of other Govt officials and villagers#SEB #SayNotoDrugs#drugfreeindia pic.twitter.com/yeZUShu2qV — Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) November 18, 2021

Sending a clear message

Destroying the cannabis crop and busting drug trade is only part of the solution and not the answer to solving the drug menace. For this, the AP Police is also conducting awareness programs with Kalajatha teams in the agency area, where the cannabis crops are largely found. These programs will generate consciousness among villagers and motivate them to avoid cultivating marijuana.