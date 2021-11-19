Gift wrapped, smuggled using Dunzo, Swiggy; drugs worth ₹60 lakh seized in Bluru Close
Andhra Pradesh Police is leaving no stone, or rather leaf, unturned in order to curb the menace of drugs in the state. Uprooting the problem once and for all, AP Police started Operation Parivarthana, under which police officials along with government officers and villagers are destroying hundreds of acres of cannabis crop in various parts of Visakhapatnam agency area.

Just two days after, the AP police revealed that it destroyed cannabis crops in 402 acres in various parts of Visakhapatnam agency area, the police force is back with another major update on its Operation Parivarthana. The police said that it destroyed 201 acres of cannabis crop in various parts of Visakhapatnam agency area with the help of government officials and villagers.

Cannabis
Cannabis plant (Representational Picture)Pixabay

AP Police shared a drone shot of the operation, where tens of people can be seen cutting down fully-grown cannabis plants.

Sending a clear message

Andhra Pradesh Police's major crackdown on drugs; 201 acres of cannabis crop destroyed
AP Police/Twitter

Destroying the cannabis crop and busting drug trade is only part of the solution and not the answer to solving the drug menace. For this, the AP Police is also conducting awareness programs with Kalajatha teams in the agency area, where the cannabis crops are largely found. These programs will generate consciousness among villagers and motivate them to avoid cultivating marijuana.

