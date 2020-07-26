Bollywood actress Mansi Sharma whose hands are on some good projects is gearing up for her upcoming film Ginny Weds Sunny featuring Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam.

In "Ginny weds sunny", Mansi plays Manpreet, a close friend of the female protagonist. She is one of the sweetest and reticent girls in her friend circle.

Mansi Sharma had worked in Begum Jaan starring Vidya Balan, the directorial venture of Srijit Mukherji and Punjabi movie titled Amaanat, released in Dec 2019. On the work front, Mansi will be seen sharing the screen with Ankita Lokhande's next yet-untitled feature film.

International Business Times recently caught up with Mansi for a chat and she put forth her views on the ongoing insider vs outsider debate, her personal experience in Bollywood, her upcoming film and more.

On Insider and outsider debate

"There are so many outsiders who accuse industry under the name of nepotism and even I am not denying. Yes! nepotism does exist but there is equal respect for talent. It's true that outsiders struggle more than the star kids but in the end, talent is everything that matters. In fact, your behaviour matters utmost for sustaining in this industry because there are many outsiders who have made their mark in the industry including Manoj Bajpai, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vidyut Jammwal, Priyanka Chopra and many."

On breakthrough movie that helped her bag multiple projects

"I can say Begum Jaan as my breakthrough but it didn't help me much to bag other projects. I was not satisfied because my character was small but yeah people started recognising me due to my character in Begum Jaan and appreciated me for my work. I believe there are just two ways yes or no and for me I never stopped giving auditions and that helped me to bag other projects."

On her experience in entertainment industry - Good, bad or ugly

"My experience so far has been good I believe there's the right time for everything and especially in this industry one should be patient enough to wait for it."

On her upcoming film Ginny weds Sunny

"I am extremely happy being part of this film and of course how one couldn't when you have such talented actors like Yami and Vikrant featuring together. I auditioned for Ginny weds Sunny and after a few days I got a call from the casting agency informing me that I am selected for the role."

On her experience working with Vikrant and Yami

"It was a great experience working with Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey. I learned a lot from them. Even on sets, we used to have so much fun. I remember one conversation with Vikrant where he shared all his journey of acting with us. He was so modest and down to earth."

On commemorating her best day of shooting

"My birthday was celebrated on the set while we were shooting in Mussoorie and Vikrant ordered a cake for me. That was the best day of my shoot and a memorable one."