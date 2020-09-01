Abdullah Matar is more popular than with his name - Outsick. He is an African/Arab rapper and actor. The 30-year-old rapper is based in Dubai, but his rap songs are popular all across, Africa, the Middle East, and even Europe. Thanks to his collaborations with top music companies based in Athens, Greece, he is certainly a global star in raps and similar genre music. He is known to have filmed music videos in Greece very much similar to the global rap singers based in the US.

Having his base in Emirates, Outsick his presence in the music world is found in different continents making him a global rapper in the coming figure. He started young while growing up in the UAE by participating in different films. He started his artistic career with his brother in 2006. He got engaged with him till 2010 to sing different songs and raps of an Arab style. Soon he embarked with his group of four people called the Saints Unit, who soon got popular for Swizzy Dizzy. Singing together made him and his group popular over a period of time.

However, they ended up singing together with their own differences leading Outsick to take up solo singing which carved his niche in the music industry. He took stage shows and did several concerts. He got the chance to sign an Abu Dhabi based company called Two454. He collaborated with different groups and musicians trying to mix African and English singing styles. This increased his global exposure making him popular on different continents. As he keeps on singing with different big music companies and other groups, he is a global star in making in the world of raps.