Popular comedian Samay Raina's talent hunt show India's Got Latent has been trending ever since its release. The reality comic show has been garnering headlines for its jokes, out-of-the-box one-liners and on-the-spot humour. Some jokes are lauded by social media, while some face backlash for their humour.

In the latest episode, Samay was joined by Tanmay Bhat, Raghu Ram, neurologist Dr Sid Warrier, and Balraj Singh Ghai on the judges' panel. One of the contestants mocked Deepika Padukone's depression and mentioned that Deepika's break-up depression was unreal and her post-partum depression was real.

Samay Raina unfazed by joke on Deepika Padukone's depression

A contestant named Bunty Banerjee made a joke about the birth of Deepika and Ranveer Singh's daughter Dua. "Deepika Padukone also became a mother recently, right? Great, now she knows what depression really looks like," she said.

The contestant then adds, "I am not trying to insult breakup-wala depression," before pausing and adding, "I am."

The joke was received with laughter and applause from Samay, Raghu Ram and Tanmay.

However, the internet seems disheartened and disgusted with the choice of humour. Users shared snippets from the episode quickly went viral on social media.

The contestant who mocked depression is facing the wrath of netizens. Now, amid the heated outrage, comic Samay reacted to it.

Samay Raina reacted to a joke made about Deepika Padukone

On Monday, November 18, Comedian Samay Raina took to his Instagram Stories and shared a screenshot of a Reddit notification about the controversy surrounding the joke. "Comedian's joke on Deepika's depression sparks outrage," read the title.

Samay wrote alongside, "To everyone who is outraging on Twitter, one request: Could you please outrage in my YouTube comment section so I get some ad revenue from the traction, at least." The comedian then added the link to the YouTube video of the latest episode of India's Got Latent in which the joke was told."

He was again trolled by netizens. For the unversed, India's Got Latent is an online talent show created by Samay.

Deepika Padukone has time and again spoken about mental health. She has opened up about her battles with anxiety and depression. In October 2015, she formed The Live Love Laugh Foundation to create awareness of mental health in India. The following year, she launched a campaign named More Than Just Sad to assist general physicians in their treatment of patients suffering from depression or anxiety.