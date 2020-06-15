After months of speculation, Chase Stokes, 27, and Madelyn Cline, 22, have finally confirmed their relationship. The cast members of Outer Banks revealed the happy news to their fans on Instagram.



The couple took a rather interesting route to reveal the news to their fans. While posting some pictures from a recent beach outing, Chase put out a caption putting all rumours to rest, "Cats outta the bag."

Chase Stokes Instagram

The pictures showed the two actors casually lounging on the beach. One picture captured their legs while facing the sea, and the other one captured Madelyn holding a bottle of red wine. Madelyn made sure to comment on Chase's pictures. She wrote, "I've fallen and I can't get up." The young actress also made a reference to Chase's on-screen character and wrote, "Topper punching the air rn."

Coincidently, the two actors are also romancing each other on their hit teen Netflix show, Outer Banks. Madelyn's who plays the character of Sarah Cameron, is in a relationship with Topper Austin North, but soon falls in love with John B, played by Chase.

The cast of Outer Banks seemed as shocked as their fans and responded to the post showing obvious elements of surprise. Austin wrote, "YES SIR." Jonathan Daviss, who plays Pope on the show, commented, "Well it's about time." Rudy Pankow, who plays the character of JJ also wrote, "Boom!!"

Madelyn Cline Instagram

The two have been quarantining with each other and other cast members like Drew Starkey and Rudy Pankow. Chase had earlier revealed, "We're all staying together, quarantining together. We made a huge fort in the living room, so there's this true honesty to the friendship you see onscreen, that is equally present offscreen as well."

