Actress Shruti Haasan has been making headlines in recent times by talking about her personal and love life. It is known that she has been in a relationship with Michael Corsale, an Italian for more than a year. But recently, around six months ago, both Shruti and Michael have broken up. Michael took to his Instagram account to announce the breakup, while Shruti deleted their pics from her social media accounts.

Post Breakup

Post her breakup, the actress was in London, pursuing her career in music and is back to India recently. The actor has given some candid interviews where she spoke about her parents' divorce and her breakup with Michael. It was said that their long-distance relationship led to differences between them and that is why they chose to break up with each other.

Separation of parents

Shruthi Haasan and Akshara Haasan's parents Kamal Haasan and Sarika got separated long back, and most of the time, the sister duo are seen with their father only. Speaking about how it is fine to fall apart, Shruti said that it is important for two individuals to find happiness. She said that separation of their parents was a piece of news to the world outside their home, but definitely not to the family.

She went on to add that she was very much happy when Kamal and Sarika separated because they are wonderful individuals who deserved happiness. She further said that Kamal and Sarika were people before they were her parents, and it was something she came to understand early in life. Also, Shruti added that it is better to stay away and separated from each other even after knowing that things will fall apart after several trials.

On the work front

Shruti is back to work after a long break and she has signed up for two films. She is pairing up with Vijay Sethupathi for Laabam in Tamil, and an untitled project with Ravi Teja in Telugu.