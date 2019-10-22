The beauty of Over The Top (OTT) media service lies in giving the power literally in the hand of its patrons. Bypassing traditional modes of content consumption, such as cable, broadcast, and satellite television platforms, OTT is all about unleashing the power of internet. One such young auteur who has carved a niche for himself in web series and film platform is the ace directorial Mumbai-based maven, Vedd V Rawtaani.

Post his graduation at Whistling Woods; Rawtaani had dabbled with directing several products and fashion ads, before he directed the famous web series Pyaar On The Rocks on Sony Liv when he was just 21 years old. It was one of his foremost and most loved web series that crossed 5 Million views digitally and helped him to carve a niche for himself in the arenas of web series making.

As someone who loves creating evolved content on all kinds of OTT platforms, Rawtaani believes that it's a huge space for young directors and screenplay writers. Accessed by apps on mobile devices, digital media players, or TV with integrated smart TV platforms, he reckons that OTT can be used synonymously with subscription-based video-on-demand services that offer unlimited access to film and television content.

Vocalizing his love for OTT platforms, Ratwaani opines, "With the boom of OTT platforms in India, the reach is so high that there is a space for all types of content. This is a great opportunity for creators like me, as honestly, the sky is the limit."

While Rawtaani is grounded with the fact that some OTT projects might be a hit and some might be a miss, but at the end of the day, it's still worth every short.

Rawtaani has also been the recipient of Foxglove certificate of appreciation for an ad film he directed, titled Thoda Aur Zyada, and Frameflixx 1st Runner Up of Two-Faced A Short Film, which he directed at the age of 17. He is also the editor for the promos, titled Voice Of the Streets Segment for the movie Gully Boy.

Just like our current generation reminiscents their fond connect with movies while growing up, Rawtaani wants the upcoming generation to relish their all-time favorite OTT binge-watch shows. For him, continually creating and getting better with every story is the real pulse of his directorial existence.

The bottom line is to believe in yourself and your work and keep doing your best every single time.

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.