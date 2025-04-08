Popular television actor Karan Patel, known for his roles in Kasturi and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has often made headlines not just for his performances but also for his temper on sets. However, Karan has never shied away from addressing conversations around his reputation.

In 2023, he produced a film titled Daran Choo, which didn't perform well. Now, in a candid conversation on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast, Karan opened up about his professional struggles. He revealed that he hasn't been offered a single television show in the last six years.

Karan Patel says he is jobless and has no work for last 6 years

Discussing his absence from TV, Karan said, "I have not gotten a single daily soap offered in the last six years. These days, around 150–200 new actors are born every day. They are ready to work on a show for 10 percent of what we used to charge. There was a time when there was a lot of money in television. But now, makers feel that instead of creating one TV show, they can produce two web series with the same budget. But what about the quality?"

When asked why he hasn't explored the OTT space, Karan replied, "I'm not getting offers—neither good roles nor bad ones. The OTT space has gotten spoilt because too many people are doing too many things. Most shows feel like soft porn to me now. If there isn't a sleazy or love-making scene, people don't want to watch even if it's not required in the story."

Karan also criticised the lack of originality in Bollywood and on OTT platforms. He said, "In our industry, if one person becomes successful with a particular idea, everyone blindly follows it. After Kabir Singh, every other story revolved around the theme of women's abuse. The same thing happened after Animal. On OTT, after Family Man, everyone started making thrillers. Even Dharma and YRF—once known for their romantic films—have now jumped on the thriller bandwagon."

On Bigg Boss

Speaking about the popular reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, Karan said, "Bigg Boss is not meant for me. I wouldn't be able to do it. The contestant might be inside, but the people watching outside start feeling uncomfortable. How patient can someone be for three whole months? You'll never see me on that show. If someone like Hiten Tejwani can lose his temper inside the house, then imagine... Even Salman Khan told him, 'You're too sweet—this show is not made for you.'

