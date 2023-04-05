There might barely be any cell phone that doesn't have Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, or any other OTT platform installed in it! Don't you think that they have disrupted Indian entertainment with their extensive offering? Of course, they did! While it's only been years since the rise in demand for OTT platforms, Darrpan Bangejaa considers that this will continue to bloom in the Indian market for decades!

He is the producer and founder of Music 24 Records, which is releasing songs one after the other. More and more people are signing up to be subscribers to these platforms. But when and how did the OTT platform tacitly take over the entertainment industry in India?

Explaining this, he says, "These were always present in the market! However, it was during the lockdown that they started to appear in the spotlight. Since the cinema house remained closed and so did our doors, finding a source of entertainment within the four walls of our homes was tough until these OTT platforms showed up." He further went on to say, "OTT platforms are the future of the entertainment world. They have already amassed huge followers by the dint of their various offerings and will continue to do so for years to come."

He also said that these platforms offer a wide range of entertainment options. From web series to films and whatnot! Not only do they cover all genres, but they also deliver quality content. Moreover, OTT platforms have opened the doors of opportunity for many fresh talents to try their luck! Seeing all these reasons, he is convinced that OTT platforms are the game changer!

The producer started his journey years ago and has already achieved huge fame for his work. He has released a number of music videos like Mukhurana Tera, Janaza, Disco Wali Raat, etc., which have received millions of views.

Besides this, the producer is planning to launch season 2 of OG Studios. He is also set to release his first Malayalam film, Live, which stars Mamta Mohandas, Soubin Shahir, Shine Tom Chacko, and Priya Prakash Varrier and is directed by VK Parkash! The film will be released in May.