Othman Al Olama is the young UAE-based businessman who wants to plant his roots in the glamorous world of Bollywood.

A self-confessed fan of Bollywood, he's in India to interact with people from the industry. Reportedly, his company will tie up with a top B-Town event company to start its operations. His company will be organising events and will sign movie stars exclusively for events held in UAE.

When asked about why he wants to venture into Bollywood, Othman shares," I am very fond of Bollywood, have been since I was young. It is very fascinating and the content is so vast and varied, one can never get bored. I'm happy to be able to be a part of Bollywood."

Besides being a big film buff, Othman is also into sports and has represented UAE in several tennis tournaments. He is also very fluent in speaking in Hindi.