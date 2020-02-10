Brad Pitt has just won his first-ever Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at 92nd Academy Awards.

In the 1960s-set Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, directed by Quentin Tarantino, Pitt's Booth is the easygoing stunt double for fading star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio); Booth also encounters the notorious Manson "family" who are living outside Los Angeles at the Spahn Ranch, a former filming location.

It might be difficult for the jury to select Pitt from among Al Pacino and Joe Pesci for The Irishman, Tom Hanks for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and Anthony Hopkins for The Two Popes.

Here are few interesting facts about Bradd Pitt

Pitt first gained recognition as a cowboy hitchhiker in the road movie Thelma & Louise (1991). He gave critically acclaimed performances in the crime thriller even (1995) and the science fiction film 12 Monkeys, the latter earning him a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor and an Academy Award nomination.

His first leading roles in big-budget productions came with the drama films A River Runs Through it (1992) and Legends on the Fall (1994), and the horror film Interview with the Vampire (1994)

For his role in Fight Club, Pitt went to the dentist to have his teeth professionally chipped and on completion of the film he got his teeth fixed.

He has a pilot's license and admitted that it was his former wife Angelina Joli who got me into it.

Pitt has played many diverse roles but some of the roles were not allowed by his team like in American Psycho the character of Patrick Bateman was denied by his management team as his team were worried that his fanbase of mostly young women, wouldn't take kindly to him being in a movie as violent and nihilistic as American Pyscho.

Surprisingly, Pitt's ads were banned from airing in parts of Malaysia. The reason being the government thought men would constantly compare themselves to Pitt in the adverts, and end up feeling inferior about their own looks.

"Saturday Night Fever" is one of his favourite movies. In an interview, the actor said he loved Saturday Night Fever when he was a kid about the 1977 movie that starred John Travolta.