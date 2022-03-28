The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences held a moment of silence where they acknowledged the ongoing war in Ukraine. The organizers rendered their support to the people of Ukraine through slides with a message of support, which popped up on the screens after Reba McEntire's performance of 'Somehow You Do', which was nominated for Best Original Song, from the film 'Four Good Days'.

The message on the slides read, "We'd like to have a moment of silence to show our support for the people of Ukraine currently facing invasion, conflict, and prejudice within their own borders."

"While the film is an important avenue for us to express our humanity in times of conflict, the reality is millions of families in Ukraine need food, medical care, clean water, and emergency services. Resources are scarce, and we "collectively as a global community" can do more. We ask you to support Ukraine in any way you are able. #StandwithUkraine"," the message said.

The other official acknowledgment of the Russia-Ukraine conflict came from actor Mila Kunis, who was born in Ukraine.